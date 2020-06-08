159139
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP investigate Nazi salute incident at BLM rally

RCMP investigate salute

RCMP say they are investigating reports of an alleged Nazi salute at Kelowna's Black Lives Matter rally on Friday.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says police are "investigating an incident that happened during the Kelowna for Black Lives Matter protest on Friday afternoon. While protesters were gathered in Stuart Park, a white Ford F-350 drove by the gathering and a passenger in the vehicle put his hand out of the window in what witnesses described as a Nazi salute.”

Multiple witnesses told Castanet over the weekend that they saw a bearded man give the salute from the truck as it passed kneeling protesters at the rally.

Photographer Adam Newton-Blows says a can was then thrown from the truck as he took photographs of the incident and people in the crowd yelled at the man to stop.

The driver of the truck contacted Castanet to say his passenger was just "waving at a friend," but several witnesses dispute the claim.

Noseworthy adds the investigation is active, and no arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.

