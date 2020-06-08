158636
Kelowna  

Sunday evening brought high winds at Rotary Beach Park

High winds batter docks

The docks near Rotary Beach Park took a hit on Sunday evening, with strong gusts of wind causing the waves to smash against them. 

Videos taken on Sunday afternoon and sent in by Castanet reader Wiens Konrad Jeanine show the waves flooding the docks, where residents were keeping a close eye on their boats, chairs and other structures. 

Some kite surfers could be seen out on the water making the most of the high winds. 

At about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada recorded wind gusts of up to 30km/h at Kelowna Airport and a temperature of 12.1 C. 

Residents also reported high winds in downtown Kelowna. 

Monday is expected to bring a high of 17 C and a low of 6 C, partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the early morning. 

