159139
Kelowna  

Friend of injured cyclist is looking for person who supported her at the scene

Cyclist looks for her angel

- | Story: 302103

The cyclist who collided with a dump truck on Thursday is hoping to find out who tended to her after the accident, as she believes he saved her life. 

Leia Morris, a friend of the woman who endured serious injuries after the incident, wrote a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page asking for the community's aid in finding the man. 

"A dear friend of mine was tragically hit by a dump truck while riding her bike in Kelowna a few days ago. She said there was a man that was there for her right after the accident," explains Morris in the post. 

"She believes his support saved her life. I'm trying to locate him. If anyone can help me find him, it would mean so much."

She later updated the post stating the man was believed to be an EMT who held her head and spoke to her the whole time she was getting treated at the scene. 

Const. James Ward of RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services said the female cyclist involved in the collision sustained serious lower body and hip/pelvis injuries. 

She was treated at Kelowna General Hospital after the accident.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4133337
3360 Mimosa Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details
157102


158655


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Conor McGregor retires from fighting again
Showbiz
Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has declared his...
Sunday afternoon randomness
Daily Dose
Awesome randomness.
Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica
Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158829
159046