Friend of injured cyclist is looking for person who supported her at the scene

Photo: Sarita Patel

The cyclist who collided with a dump truck on Thursday is hoping to find out who tended to her after the accident, as she believes he saved her life.



Leia Morris, a friend of the woman who endured serious injuries after the incident, wrote a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page asking for the community's aid in finding the man.



"A dear friend of mine was tragically hit by a dump truck while riding her bike in Kelowna a few days ago. She said there was a man that was there for her right after the accident," explains Morris in the post.



"She believes his support saved her life. I'm trying to locate him. If anyone can help me find him, it would mean so much."



She later updated the post stating the man was believed to be an EMT who held her head and spoke to her the whole time she was getting treated at the scene.



Const. James Ward of RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services said the female cyclist involved in the collision sustained serious lower body and hip/pelvis injuries.

She was treated at Kelowna General Hospital after the accident.