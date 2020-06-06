Cycling to raise funds for veterans on 76th anniversary of D-Day

Three Kelowna men spent the 76th anniversary of D-Day cycling about 250 kilometres over a 12-hour period, all to raise money for active military personnel, veterans and first responders.

On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in the largest seaborne invasion in history, kicking off the liberation of Nazi-occupied France.

Last year, Garry McCracken, a 22-year veteran of the Canadian Forces, and Bob Harding spent six days cycling from Dieppe, France to Juno Beach, where the Canadian Forces landed on D-Day.

“He wasn't riding with us, but we were travelling with a [95-year-old] fellow who landed on Juno Beach on D-Day ... He hadn't been back to Europe since the war,” McCracken said Saturday.

“We were on the beach and had a group photo taken, all hundred riders and support crew, and O Canada broke out ... I will never hear that again without thinking back to Juno Beach.”

Harding's uncle participated in the storming of June Beach 76 years ago, and he was killed after five weeks of combat. Last year, Harding visited his uncle's grave, the first of his entire family to visit there in 75 years.

The pair, known as the Okanagan Chain Gang, had planned to be back in Europe this year, cycling the path of the Canadian Army when they liberated the Netherlands from the Nazis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn't possible, and the trip has been postponed to 2021.

Instead, McCracken, Harding and Bill Justus, a 22-year veteran of the Canadian Air Force, spent the anniversary on a virtual ride Saturday morning, in the parking lot of Justus' EK Grill on Glenmore Road. Beginning at 6 a.m., the three men rode 40 minutes out of every hour for 12 straight hours, covering a distance of about 250 kilometres over the course of the day. They will continue riding until 6 p.m., and are encouraging members of the public to come cheer them on and donate to their cause.

Through the ride, the trio hope to raise funds for the Wounded Warriors, an organization that helps active military members, veterans and first responders who are struggling with mental health issues like PTSD.

Harding said the brother of his uncle who was killed in battle saw his brother die, and he returned from the war a different man.

“Obviously he was suffering from PTSD, but back then nobody knew about it. He never married, he lived as a recluse,” Harding said, adding that the work Wounded Warriors does is very important for those impacted by war.

Those looking to donate to the Okanagan Chain Gang's Wounded Warrior fundraising can do so here, while more information about the Wounded Warriors can be found here.