Local photographer captured Friday's black lives matter protest

Hundreds of people came out to Kelowna's Stuart Park Friday afternoon to protest systemic racism and police brutality, in solidarity with demonstrations around the world.

The movement was sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. In the wake of the protests, officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Following Friday's rally in Kelowna, those involved marched down Water Street.

Local photographer Alexis Ringma captured much of the action, as seen in the gallery above. All of her photos from Friday's rally can be found here.