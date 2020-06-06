White man gives Nazi salute at Kelowna Black Lives Matter protest

Photo: Adam Newton-Blows

As hundreds of people gathered in Kelowna for a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, a Nazi-style salute was given from a group of men in a passing truck.

Photographer Adam Newton-Blows captured images of the shocking move as the white Ford truck passed the crowd on Bernard Avenue. People in the crowd gave the closed-fist black power salute in response.

The straight-arm Nazi salute has become a racist symbol of the white supremacist movement in modern times, and can be seen as a clear affront to the rally in protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked global outrage about police brutality in the United States.

At least three white men could be seen in the truck, and Newton-Blows' images show a bearded man making the salute from the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Newton-Blows says the gesture was made during the eight-minute silence held to mark the length of time Floyd's neck was pinned under the knee of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin before he died. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

As the truck sped away, Newton-Blows says someone in the vehicle also threw a can at him while he took the photos.

"I hope that these bigots think twice about their heinous behaviour," said Newton-Blows.

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna's Stuart Park for the rally to protest Floyd's killing and spread awareness about racism.

The event began at noon, but continued well into the evening. Crowds were still gathered downtown at 8 p.m. Similar events are being held around the world.

It's not known if there were any other acts of racism or opposition to the Kelowna rally, but during Castanet's live stream of the event, peaceful protesters spoke passionately about white privilege and what can be done to stop systemic racism in Canada and across the globe.