Man gives apparent Nazi salute at Kelowna BLM protest

Photo: Adam Newton-Blows

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

The man behind the wheel of the truck that drove past kneeling protesters in downtown Kelowna during Friday's rally says his friend in the passenger seat was simply waving at a friend, rather than giving the straight-arm Nazi salute that a photo from the incident appears to clearly show.

Photographer Adam Newton-Blows captured the photo of the incident, which occurred during the Kelowna Black Lives Matter protest that saw hundreds of peaceful protestors march through downtown Kelowna against racism and police brutality. The incident occurred during the eight-minute silence, marking the time a Minneapolis police officer pinned George Floyd under his knee until he died.

"I completely support that whole rally, he was simply waving at someone he knew in the rally," the driver of the truck said about his passenger. "I didn't even know he was even waving, I didn't know until after when people started yelling. I was like, 'What's going on," and he's like 'I don't know, I just waved at someone I knew in the rally.'"

"This is a huge hate crime on me for something I didn't even do."

Another photo from the incident shows the driver and passenger staring directly at the photographer, grinning. The passenger is holding a can.

Newton-Blows said a can was thrown at him from the truck after he took the photos, but the driver of the truck says he doesn't know anything about that either.

"It's my truck and everybody thinks I had something to do with it and I had nothing to do with any of that," the driver said. "I have people messaging me so many hateful things right now and I don't even know what they're talking about.

"I believe in equality and social justice for all humankind."

ORIGINAL: 8:15 a.m.

As hundreds of people gathered in Kelowna for a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, a Nazi-style salute was given from a passing truck.

Photographer Adam Newton-Blows captured images of the shocking move as the white Ford truck passed the crowd on Bernard Avenue. People in the crowd gave the closed-fist black power salute in response.

The straight-arm Nazi salute has become a racist symbol of the white supremacist movement in modern times, and can be seen as a clear affront to the rally in protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked global outrage about police brutality in the United States.

At least three white men could be seen in the truck, and Newton-Blows' images show a bearded man making the salute from the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Newton-Blows says the gesture was made during the eight-minute silence held to mark the length of time Floyd's neck was pinned under the knee of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin before he died. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

As the truck sped away, Newton-Blows says someone in the vehicle also threw a can at him while he took the photos.

"I hope that these bigots think twice about their heinous behaviour," said Newton-Blows.

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna's Stuart Park for the rally to protest Floyd's killing and spread awareness about racism.

The event began at noon, but continued well into the evening. Crowds were still gathered downtown at 8 p.m. Similar events are being held around the world.

It's not known if there were any other acts of racism or opposition to the Kelowna rally, but during Castanet's live stream of the event, peaceful protesters spoke passionately about white privilege and what can be done to stop systemic racism in Canada and across the globe.