Kelowna  

Police watchdog to probe incident of self-harm in Lake Country

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Lake Country to investigate an incident where RCMP say a man harmed himself.

Lake Country RCMP were called to a home shortly after 1 a.m. on June 3, 2020 by a woman who was concerned about the health and well-being of a close family member.

“The complainant was growing increasingly concerned as she was no longer able to contact her family member and she provided information indicating his immediate safety was at risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Southeast District RCMP.

When investigators arrived at the man’s home, he verbally responded to officers who announced their presence. 

“The man was located inside a bathroom in possession of an edged weapon,” O'Donaghey said, adding “despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation the man harmed himself.”

The man was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. 

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries. 

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

