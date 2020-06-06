157484
Kelowna  

BC Conservation Officers take hard line on human intervention

Don't be a 'fawn napper'

The BC Conservation Officer Service knows how cute baby deer look but they want you to know that fawns should not be moved or touched.

"Every year, well-intentioned people try to 'rescue' fawns and other young ungulates mistakenly thought to be orphaned, but these interventions do more harm than good," says Conservation officer Sgt. Ken Owens.

Last year in the Okanagan, Conservation Officers charged several individuals after they took possession of live fawns and carried them around for several hours. The fawns were not orphaned or injured but fawn-napped. The fawns were returned back to the location they were found so that their mothers could be reunited with them.

Owens says, "every year, well-meaning people doom deer fawns to an unnatural life in confinement or kill them accidentally by 'rescuing' them. It’s dangerous and unnecessary. This is especially a problem in Kelowna, where lots of people and deer coexist."

Owens says it completely natural for mother deer, elk, and other species to leave their young alone for long periods.  

"To avoid attracting predators, a mother may only return a few times a day to nurse.  When she does return, she can be expected to defend her baby from real or perceived threats-including nearby humans and their pets."

Taking a fawn into your care is against the law and comes with a potential fine which starts at $345 for unlawful possession of live wildlife.

Owens says, "the Conservation Officer Service is taking a hard stance on the issue because it is a problem that they are trying to eliminate."

If you are concerned that a fawn is injured or orphaned, for example, you see evidence that the parent is dead, contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277 as it will need prompt attention.

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada