Okanagan Spirits back to whisky, reopens doors

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has spent the last three months making hand sanitizer, but it’s time to go back to whisky.

The Okanagan business announced Friday that its tasting rooms are open once again, although they have been reconfigured to ensure a safe and physically distanced environment for its patrons.

The Vernon distillery hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while its Kelowna location will be open Wednesday to Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and closed Tuesday.

“After almost three months of butchering our whisky to make nothing but hand sanitizer, we can’t express to you how excited we are to be back doing what we do best,” Okanagan Spirts said in its press release. “Our tasting room teams are looking forward to providing you and your guests with that special experience that you have come to know and expect from our family distillery.”

And if you’re still looking for hand sanitizer, the company has you covered. The Superhero Hand Sanitizer Initiative product can be ordered online here.