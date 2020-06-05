Accused's video of victim shown at Danjou murder trial

Photo: Facebook Rama Guaravarapu

Evidence submissions wrapped up in Tejwant Danjou’s murder trial Friday morning, bringing a conclusion to the long-delayed trial that began back in March.

Danjou is accused of the second-degree murder of his partner, Rama Guaravarapu, on the evening of July 22, 2018, inside a West Kelowna hotel room. The couple had spent the day tasting wine at Mission Hill Winery, before getting into an argument.

Danjou has admitted to killing Guaravarapu that night, going so far as to enter a surprise guilty plea at the start of the trial. He then withdrew his plea, claiming he never intended to kill her – an essential element of second-degree murder.

Danjou’s defence has argued that Danjou was unable to form the intent to murder Guaravarapu, claiming he was suffering from a delusional disorder at the time, believing she had been cheating on him. The Crown has shown evidence the couple had been fighting for several months prior to killing, spurred on by Danjou's jealousy and heavy drinking.

A key piece of evidence Danjou said backed up these claims was a video he took on a flight to Las Vegas he and Guaravarapu took in May 2018. Danjou claimed she had “hiked her dress up” while seated on the plane, and the video showed her flirting with and being fondled by another passenger on the flight.

On Friday, the three minute and four second cellphone video was played in Kelowna court. Rather than confirming Danjou's assertions, the video showed very little, mostly showing Danjou's lap as he sat in his seat.

Guaravarapu's close friend, Uttma Gill, travelled to Kelowna with Guaravarapu's daughter, Poornima, from Surrey to view this week's proceedings. At the conclusion of the video's showing, Gill threw her hands up in disbelief.

The somewhat boring nature of the video could actually help the defence's case though. The Crown has argued that if there is evidence Guaravarapu was cheating on him, Danjou's actions may not have been based on delusional beliefs, and he would not have been suffering from a mental illness when he killed her.

On Thursday, defence counsel Donna Turko said the video could end up confirming that Danjou was delusional in his thinking, or worse.

“I need to seek advice from my expert because if this is delusion, that’s fine, it’s all in keeping with the delusional disorder you’ve heard about. If this is hallucination - if he’s looking at a video, and he’s seeing, he keeps saying to people while looking at the video, there she is, look at that, [he’s] fondling her, that may take it into the realm of hallucination,” Turko said. “Hallucination then makes the disassociation more in the realm of completely out of touch, or is it just merely delusion?"

Despite this, Turko did not call back forensic psychiatrist Todd Tomita to provide any more analysis following the showing of the video.

If Justice Alison Beames agrees with the defence's assertion that Danjou was suffering from a delusional mental illness, and couldn't form the intent to murder, she can still find him guilty of manslaughter. Defence is not arguing that the delusions were severe enough to make Danjou not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder.

The defence and Crown wrapped up evidence submissions Friday, and closing arguments from both sides are scheduled for June 12.