Parents claim gatherings were not formal football practices

A group of parents are angry over being singled out for allowing their children to have fun and play football on a city field.

They're upset over a story published by Castanet Friday, in which the president of Kelowna Minor Football warned parents or coaches against holding organized practices during a time when fields are closed for such activities due to COVID-19.

In his email to parents and coaches of KMFA, president Thomas Burns said the organization does not condone the activities, stating fields are closed and those practicing did so without being insured.

"Any coach, board member, volunteer or participant of the board whom is found for not being compliant with city rules regarding fields being opened, and putting the welfare of athletes at risk from not being insured in organized activities will be relieved of any future duties with KMFA," Burns said in the email obtained by Castanet.

Parents of those involved said the get together was just a bunch getting together, and was not an organized practice.

"Way to single out one group of kids playing together, over every other group that is also playing on the same fields. No coaches there, just parents helping make sure kids are following rules. Lots of hand sanitizer and there’s no tackling like the picture shows. The kids have flags," Tabetha Smeeton posted on Castanet's Facebook Page.

"I don’t understand how Thomas can dictate what we can and can not do in our free time. My son doesn’t have insurance any other time he plays with his friends. Why does he need it now? He doesn’t even wear KMFA clothes at the get togethers. Just because some of the parents have been previous volunteer coaches doesn’t mean their sons shouldn’t be allowed to play with our kids," she added.

Kasey Perrier added, "We’ve been under isolation for how long now, and these families have probably all been abiding by the rules of staying home. Which probably means they have a very low chance of having COVID in the first place..... if kids can't have an organized game of football where the parents are providing flags to pull off the waist and hand sanitizers. What is the problem?"

They say additional activities scheduled for the weekend have now been cancelled.