158761
158967
Kelowna  

Black Lives Matter rally underway Friday in Kelowna

BLM rally in Kelowna

- | Story: 301998

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

The live stream has now ended, but can be viewed again in the video above. This story will be updated with more on the rally later today.

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.

Hundreds are expected at Kelowna's Stuart Park this afternoon, to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and spread awareness about systemic racism.

The large rally and march comes to Kelowna as similar events are being held around the world, sparked by Floyd's killing.

Kelowna's rally has been organized by four local strangers who connected over Instagram, including 21-year-old Kermisha Pereira. A series of speakers are expected during the noon hour. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
156713


156223


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Eyebrow baby

Must Watch
Baby getting a kick out of herself moving her eyebrows up and down!
Friday Fails- June 5, 2020
Galleries
Hey, fails happen to all of us. Luckily this time it was these...
Friday Fails- June 5, 2020 (2)
Entertainment
Baby girl stops crying everytime she hears Luke Bryan singing
Must Watch
Peaky Blinders creator initially picked Jason Statham for starring role
Showbiz
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight had his sights set on Jason...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158786
159046