City of Kelowna taking measures to reduce wildfire risk

While officials within the City of Kelowna continue to monitor creek and lake levels for the risk of flood, they are also working in parks and forested areas, mitigating the risk of wildfires.

The wildfire risk is low at the moment while the Okanagan goes through a cool, wet period, but officials say precautions need to be taken as wooden areas dry out and the risk increases.

“The city has been working on several provincial and municipally funded projects to reduce fire risk,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer for the Kelowna Fire Department.

“In 2020, the city’s urban forestry department completed wildfire fuel mitigation on the east parcel of Knox Mountain Park, hundreds of hectares in South East Kelowna (will have completed up to 1,000 hectares by 2022) as well as smaller projects on city-owned land and parks.

"We thank our partners, the Union of BC Municipalities and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC for their support on these initiatives.”

Along with other measures within the city's Wildfire Protection Plan, a FireSmart demonstration garden is being planted at Dilworth and Summit drives. It should be ready in the fall.

The fire department also continues to educate homeowners on how to reduce fire risk through the use of FireSmart guidelines.

Some tips to make your home FireSmart:

Remove leaves, pine and debris from your roof;

Maintain a 1.5 metre non-combustible zone around your home and deck;

Mow grass and clear leaves and weeds within 10 metres of the house;

Move combustible toys, patio furniture cushions, potted plants within 10 metres of your home and deck;

Ensure propane tanks are 10 metres from structures;

If you have combustible fencing, clear vegetation and debris along both sides of the fence line; and

Vegetation 10 – 30 metres from the home should be trimmed to remove the ladder fuels.

The city also reminds residents open burning is not permitted within city boundaries. Campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, Chimeneas and other outdoor wood burning appliances are not permitted at any time. Propane, natural gas and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted.