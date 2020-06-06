158636
Kelowna  

GoFundMe started for toddler hospitalized on Mother's day

Toddler fighting for his life

A three-year-old Kelowna boy is fighting for his life in BC Children's Hospital after a sudden illness struck on Mother's Day in the middle of a global pandemic.

After Declan Dell McGuinness began complaining about a pain in his side, his mother took him to hospital for a diagnosis. Shortly after he was rushed to the B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver for treatment of a massive tumor in his abdomen.

After undergoing emergency surgery and having part of his intestine removed Declan has also begun chemotherapy treatments.

"Declan and his brother are two of the sweetest little boys you will ever meet. We are raising money as Declan's dad, Damien, has had to take time off of work to watch Declan's little brother, Davin while mom and Declan are in Vancouver for the next few months," Terry Jeffries says, Declan's neighbour, tells Castanet.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $17,000 of the $20,000 goal, "the money will also go to travel for Damien and Davin so that they can see each other - once allowed," says organizer Jen Jeffries.

Declan has been diagnosed with a childhood cancer called Wilms disease.

"These are our best friends and neighbours. They would give the shirts off their backs for anyone. Dad is home with baby brother and is unable to work, and they need to be able to see each other to heal. Please anything helps," Jen Jeffries said. 

