RCMP looking for witnesses to collision between cyclist, truck

Cyclist in serious condition

A 30-year-old cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by dump truck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street in Kelowna.

RCMP tell Castanet, " initial reports are that the dump truck was turning onto Richter Street from the eastbound lane of Harvey Ave. when it collided with a cyclist who was also eastbound on Harvey Ave."

RCMP are also asking for any witnesses who have not spoken to police to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

