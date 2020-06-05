UBCO group representing black students shun Kelowna BLM rally

Photo: @cannabis.chronicle Black Lives Matter protest in Vancouver Sunday.

A group representing African American and Caribbean students at UBCO says it will not be attending Friday's Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna.

Officials with the Afro-Caribbean Student Club said it "cannot condone a programme that does not take precedence of black voices," in a letter posted on social media.

Leadership of the group claim the rally had been planned by a predominantly non-black group, and only after it was organized were black leaders in the community involved.

"Those with expressed concerns were told to leave," the letter stated.

They further stated some were attempting to monetize the rally by selling cupcakes emblazoned with the faces of the deceased.

"This stunt desensitizes the situation, rather than amplifying the voices of those brothers and sisters affected by racism, prejudice and police brutality."

Kermisha Pereira, one of the rally organizers of the rally took issue with the assertion made by officials of the club.

She says it's ludicrous to spread false information that the rally is not run by black people.

"I am black, multiple people in this group are black, you guys don't speak for everyone just like we don't speak for everyone," she posted.

"If you're against it, don't come, don't promote it, but do not sabotage something we have been working so hard on."

Periera says organizers of the rally were expecting about 600 people to attend, but now, she says she's not sure.

The rally begins at noon today at Stuart Park.

A similar rally in Kamloops Thursday was cancelled by organizers two hours prior to the event, but hundreds still turned up.