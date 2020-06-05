158761
Kelowna  

UBCO group representing black students shun Kelowna BLM rally

Black group boycotts rally

- | Story: 301965

A group representing African American and Caribbean students at UBCO says it will not be attending Friday's Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna.

Officials with the Afro-Caribbean Student Club said it "cannot condone a programme that does not take precedence of black voices," in a letter posted on social media.

Leadership of the group claim the rally had been planned by a predominantly non-black group, and only after it was organized were black leaders in the community involved.

"Those with expressed concerns were  told to leave," the letter stated.

They further stated some were attempting to monetize the rally by selling cupcakes emblazoned with the faces of the deceased.

"This stunt desensitizes the situation, rather than amplifying the voices of those brothers and sisters affected by racism, prejudice and police brutality."

Kermisha Pereira, one of the rally organizers of the rally took issue with the assertion made by officials of the club.

She says it's ludicrous to spread false information that the rally is not run by black people.

"I am black, multiple people in this group are black, you guys don't speak for everyone just like we don't speak for everyone," she posted.

"If you're against it, don't come, don't promote it, but do not sabotage something we have been working so hard on."

Periera says organizers of the rally were expecting about 600 people to attend, but now, she says she's not sure.

The rally begins at noon today at Stuart Park.

A similar rally in Kamloops Thursday was cancelled by organizers two hours prior to the event, but hundreds still turned up.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157421
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4109006
4432 Gallaghers Forest S
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
145762


158106


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Dog steals a beer

Must Watch
Caught in the ACT.
Growing up with pets
Galleries
These before and now pics of people and their pets will melt your...
Growing up with pets (2)
Galleries
Baby cries when mom stops singing
Must Watch
This little bundle just wants mom to keep singing.
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Get in here if you want to have a good time.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158986