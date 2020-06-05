158761
158967
Kelowna  

Mountie caught on video during violent arrest now on desk duty

RCMP officer on desk duty

- | Story: 301960

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP officer caught on video repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest downtown Kelowna last weekend has been identified by his sister and CTV News. 

Kym Pietrzak, who lives in Ontario, said she recognized her brother, Const. Siggy Pietrzak, as soon as she saw the video.

"My brother is the one that flew out of the vehicle and started throwing punches," she told Castanet in an email. "That’s who my brother is."

CTV Vancouver is reporting she is one of several people who identified Pietrzak in the video.

A second video of the arrest has also since surfaced. The CBC published a video this week showing Pietrzak throwing 10 punches while the suspect was being held by two other officers.

—with files from CTV Vancouver

ORIGINAL 8:40 a.m.

RCMP have confirmed with Castanet that the officer involved as the third man in during the violent arrest of a suspect in downtown Kelowna has been taken off of active duty.
 
"We received confirmation that the officer involved in the arrest on May 30, 2020 which was captured on video, has been reassigned to administrative duties. His duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment," S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Senior Media Relations Officer, Communication Services.

The officer has still not been identified and the move appears to have come on the same day that it was announced that Superintendent Brent Mundle was transferred to a new position as Assistant District Operations Officer at Southeast District Headquarters.

Despite the optics of the announcements RCMP tell Castanet that Mundle's transfer was in the works months before recent events involving RCMP officers' arrest of a suspect in downtown Kelowna Saturday.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

145762
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4169620
1699 Ross Road Unit #201
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,900
more details
158584




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Baby cries when mom stops singing

Must Watch
This little bundle just wants mom to keep singing.
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Get in here if you want to have a good time.
Friday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Cate Blanchett: ‘I’d love to play Donald Trump’
Showbiz
Cate Blanchett has her eye on an unusual new role –
Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’
Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154309