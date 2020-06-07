Okanagan Christian School educator retires after 43 years

Photo: Lawrence McMullen

At the end of this school year, educator Lawrence McMullen will retire after 43 years at the Okanagan Christian School in Kelowna, formerly known as Okanagan Adventist Academy.



McMullen began his teaching career as a physical education teacher exclusively, but when there became a need to fill as a science and math teacher, and he stepped up.



"Even though, as a young teacher, it was out of my teaching area I do enjoy a challenge and it was not long before I really enjoyed teaching those subjects as well."



McMullen became the principal of the school back in 2014, while continuing to teach.



"Being a physical education teacher by training it was important to me to have a team-orientated approach to leadership," explains McMullen.



"The OCS School Board also felt it would be a good fit since I was an established member of the community and that would provide confidence in the administration of the school."



He was one of four individuals that developed a sports program unique to the Adventist schools in B.C. known as Canadian Adventist School Athletics. The program was started back in 1989 and continues to this day.



"It has been a source of personal pride to see the success of the program and the positive impact it has on the young people participating in it," McMullen.



Another highlight he has was helping develop the technology program at OCS. The educational work he did was memorable, but so was his connection with the students.



"Looking back I have fond memories of the personal growth I went through, of my interaction with my students, the five mission trips to underprivileged areas of the world and how our students experienced interacting with the people of those countries," explains McMullen.



The impact he had on the school didn't go unnoticed, winning multiple awards and even having the gymnasium named after him.



"When I see that name on the building it will generate a sense of appreciation that others have recognized and valued the years of effort and commitment that I put into the school but for me, it will be the reminder of the highlights along the journey."



He says the decision to retire revolved around being 65.



"I have also seen growth in our school to the point where a large majority of improvements to our school that I wanted to see accomplished, have been achieved. It gives a solid foundation for future growth and opportunity for new ideas to flourish."



McMullen says he sees himself joining the volunteer base at the school but for now, he'll be slowing down to spend time with family.



"Especially my very young grandchildren is high on the list but also to start back to a more consistent exercise program is high on the list and getting delayed projects around the house completed."