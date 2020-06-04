Kelowna Daily Courier has a few months to find new office space

158761
It was inevitable.

The Kelowna Daily Courier would have to eventually look for a new home after their building on Doyle Avenue was sold earlier this year.

Those plans became more concrete Wednesday when the University of British Columbia announced it was the new owner of the property, and unveiled plans for a new satellite campus for UBCO on the site.

Courier publisher and GM Stephanie Goodban wouldn't say exactly when they would be required to leave, only that a rumoured Sept. 30 move out is "a close approximation of the date."

"(New location) is obviously being looked at by ownership. It's something they have been looking at for a while, and they are continuing to look for just the perfect space," said Goodban.

As for the presses, Goodban says there is a possibility those could be moved along with the rest of the operation.

"That's still being negotiated. I think there's a lot involved in moving a press, but it's something that we've done before.

"We have only been at this location for less than 50 years, but we have had a printing press for 115. It's a period of transition for sure."

Goodban adds the sale of the property and relocation of the paper should not be seen as a sign the paper is in trouble.

"I would think the business that owned this property would have the revenue and means from the sale of this building to do, I imagine, anything they chose to do at this point," she said.

"I think the options are open to adapt, to pivot to the situation, and to remain strong and profitable throughout  the coming years."

