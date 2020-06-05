Recreation Avenue overnight homeless camp will close this fall

Kelowna's Recreation Avenue temporary overnight homeless camp will be no more this coming fall, according to the City of Kelowna.

The site has been a camp since November 2019, after the city relocated people who had been sleeping on Leon Avenue, after that area was deemed unmanageable.

"Between the community that was unfortunately living on our sidewalks on Leon in November and the good relationships that they have with police and bylaw, that move was a very smooth transition," said Darren Caul, community safety director for the City of Kelowna.

"There were safety concerns, fire concerns. It's not appropriate to have anybody sheltering outdoors on our city but certainly not on our sidewalks."

The City of Kelowna has a legal obligation to provide a public space for the homeless population if there is not enough beds available in shelters, which is why the Recreation Avenue site was created.

"We're going to be in a position through the work of BC Housing and our not-for-profits here in Kelowna to provide more than 100 additional spaces in the coming months," says Caul.

The newest supportive housing development coming to downtown Kelowna is near the Recreation Avenue site at 1055 and 1063 Ellis Street, and will consist of 38 studio units for the homeless. Once construction is complete on this development, the temporary site will close.

The community's social and health services sectors will then work together to determine who will be relocated from Recreation Avenue to the Ellis location.

Samuel Place on McIntosh Road was completed in March, providing 50 supportive housing units in the Rutland area, and other supportive housing developments are still developed such as Stevens Village which will provide another 50 beds this summer. A development on McCurdy Road is also coming down the line with 49 beds, which will be complete in Spring 2021.

"We're really fortunate to have a number of new beds and shelters opening up across our city," says Caul. "Theres a critical need there and it's going to make a difference."