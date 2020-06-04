Rally to protest killing of George Floyd set for Stuart Park Friday

Photo: Sarah Sylvia Swine‎ Cupcakes will be sold by donation at Friday's rally.

More than 600 people are expected to come out to Kelowna's Stuart Park Friday afternoon, to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and spread awareness about systemic racism.

The large rally and march comes to Kelowna as similar events are being held around the world, sparked by Floyd's killing. In the wake of the protests, officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Kelowna's rally has been organized by four local strangers who connected over Instagram, including 21-year-old Kermisha Pereira.

“I'm honestly so, so grateful. This started out with four people, and it's just absolutely amazing to see the turnout, to see people willing to help us with this, offering their services,” Pereira said. “We've gotten so many people asking us if we needed help and stuff like that. I couldn't have asked for a better community.

“We came together to create an event for something that we believe in, so I just think it's super cool.”

The Naked Cafe will be donating lemonade to be sold be donation, and The Kind Cakery is donating cupcakes. Proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pereira says it's important the event remains peaceful, and says any other behaviour will not be tolerated. She says the goal of the event is to give black people in the community the opportunity to share their stories. A microphone will be available at the event for anyone to share their experiences.

“I really just wanted to have a chance to bring a voice to people of colour here in Kelowna, especially black people,” she said. “To have a safe space and a platform to talk about their racial injustices that they've dealt with, whether it be police or just racial discrimination in general.”

Pereira, a person of colour herself, says racism knows no geographical boundaries.

“A lot of times when I go into stores, I'll get followed, or treated differently by people who are not a minority like myself,” she said. “It's really disheartening and it really makes you feel like a trash person. Even in high school, I had racial things hurled at me all the time and it's just not a fun time.”

“Racism doesn't have a country. Racism is all over the place ... It's everywhere. You might not see it but it's here.”

Friday's event kicks off at the Stuart Park ice rink at noon, and Pereira expects it to carry through into the night. A vigil and moment of silence will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a march to the Sails statue on Bernard Avenue.