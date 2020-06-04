158761
156110
Kelowna  

Rally to protest killing of George Floyd set for Stuart Park Friday

Black lives matter in Kelowna

- | Story: 301924

More than 600 people are expected to come out to Kelowna's Stuart Park Friday afternoon, to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and spread awareness about systemic racism.

The large rally and march comes to Kelowna as similar events are being held around the world, sparked by Floyd's killing. In the wake of the protests, officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, while three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Kelowna's rally has been organized by four local strangers who connected over Instagram, including 21-year-old Kermisha Pereira.

“I'm honestly so, so grateful. This started out with four people, and it's just absolutely amazing to see the turnout, to see people willing to help us with this, offering their services,” Pereira said. “We've gotten so many people asking us if we needed help and stuff like that. I couldn't have asked for a better community.

“We came together to create an event for something that we believe in, so I just think it's super cool.”

The Naked Cafe will be donating lemonade to be sold be donation, and The Kind Cakery is donating cupcakes. Proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pereira says it's important the event remains peaceful, and says any other behaviour will not be tolerated. She says the goal of the event is to give black people in the community the opportunity to share their stories. A microphone will be available at the event for anyone to share their experiences.

“I really just wanted to have a chance to bring a voice to people of colour here in Kelowna, especially black people,” she said. “To have a safe space and a platform to talk about their racial injustices that they've dealt with, whether it be police or just racial discrimination in general.”

Pereira, a person of colour herself, says racism knows no geographical boundaries.

“A lot of times when I go into stores, I'll get followed, or treated differently by people who are not a minority like myself,” she said. “It's really disheartening and it really makes you feel like a trash person. Even in high school, I had racial things hurled at me all the time and it's just not a fun time.”

“Racism doesn't have a country. Racism is all over the place ... It's everywhere. You might not see it but it's here.”

Friday's event kicks off at the Stuart Park ice rink at noon, and Pereira expects it to carry through into the night. A vigil and moment of silence will be held at 8 p.m., followed by a march to the Sails statue on Bernard Avenue.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4163508
4131 3rd Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$639,000
more details
151955




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561


153489


Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158829