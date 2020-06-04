158636
MLA Letnick hosts town hall with Central Okanagan nonprofits

MLA Norm Letnick is hosting a town hall today with several local nonprofits on how they are navigating the pandemic. 

“There are over 700 non-profit organizations in the Central Okanagan that deliver critical services and greatly benefit our community in a variety of sectors on a daily basis,” said the event announcement.

This week's panelists include:  Ellen Boelcke (KCR Community Resources), Linda Digby (Kelowna Museums Society), Rosemary Thomson (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra & Opera Kelowna), Shaunna Taylor (PacificSport Okanagan), Dan Rogers (Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Kirsteen McCulloch (ARSTCO), Sharon Peterson (YMCA Okanagan) and Ronni Roesler (Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society).

Panelists will provide a brief overview of their organizations and answer questions from the community, including how they are managing, the impacts of the pandemic and more.

153561




