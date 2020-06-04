157484
Kelowna  

Boaters asked to slow down on Central Okanagan lakes

Slow down, reduce wakes

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre wants to remind boaters not to create wakes when on the lakes, as they've now reached full pool levels. Constant wake activity can cause shoreline erosion and damage to lakeshore properties.  

“With the warmer temperatures and ‘cabin-fever’ some residents may be experiencing as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, we are seeing more people out enjoying lake activities,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency program coordinator.

“Over the next several weeks during freshet, while lake levels are high, boaters and those using personal watercraft are asked to keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near the shore."

Follack added boaters should look out for floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.

The public is reminded that physical distancing also applies on boats and boat launches. 

Creek levels are also fluctuating with sudden creek rises and increases to flow can happen quickly. 

"Those living near creeks, streams and low-lying properties that have experienced flooding and high water in the past are responsible for having an emergency plan as well as the tools and equipment to protect properties from possible damage."

Residents and their pets are asked to stay at a safe distance when near creeks as the banks may be slippery or subject to erosion throughout the freshet season. 

