Plans are being developed to introduce hydrogen fuel to Kelowna

Kelowna could be soon be home to a new form of energy technology.

Vancouver-based Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation, submitted a proposal earlier this week to construct the city's first hydrogen fuel storage facility and pump.

If eventually approved, the facility would be located on the south portion of the ESSO station at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

According to the company website, HTEC opened Canada's first hydrogen fuel station in Vancouver two years ago.

They now have four stations open in B.C., Alberta and Quebec, with five more under construction or development in the province.

The availability of hydrogen fueled vehicles are still in their infancy, and far behind that of electric vehicles.

And, while the city is not lobbying for hydrogen technology per se, community energy specialist Chris Ray says having hydrogen fuel as part of the mix does align with the city's climate action plan to reduce GHG emissions.

"On the hydrogen fuel cell side, there are only a few different models out there, so it really hasn't taken off," said Ray.

"And obviously the infrastructure to support that is not as robust (as electric). So, while it is on the city's radar, and we're very welcoming of having low carbon fuel technology within the community, it's not something we're as involved in as the plug-in hybrid electric market."