Pent-up demand could lead to more films being shot in Okanagan

Photo: Unsplash

The Okanagan film industry is slowly getting back to business as usual.



Okanagan Film Commissioner, Jon Summerland, tells Castanet, "filming will begin slowly later in June and all productions will be using proper health and safety protocols."



According to Summerland, there is pent-up demand to shoot in the Okanagan, “the Okanagan Film Commission has been receiving extensive interest from filmmakers to come to our region to film, in fact with elevated expanded interest as we have more space for social distancing than in a lot of urban centres.”

The Film Commissioner wants residents to know that if they see filming in the near future, "they can be assured that the productions are taking all the required health and safety rules."

Summerland says he can't name some of the productions that have committed to shooting in the Okanagan but he indicates one of the first, "is a reputable, experienced, and very professional company."

Shooting details remain under wraps but Summerland says it's a small production and shooting should run for two weeks.