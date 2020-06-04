The body of a woman was discovered early Tuesday morning

Photo: Google Street View

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman in Kelowna earlier this week.

The body of a woman in her 30s was discovered at Maude Roxby Wetlands shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"At this time, criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death," said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

She says the coroners service is investigating to determine just how, where, when and by what means the woman died.

"Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing, or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time."