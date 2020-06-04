Resident voices concern over city's servicing of portable toilets

A Kelowna resident is saying enough is enough over the City's "unacceptable" portable toilet maintenance at places like Apple Bowl Stadium, where all but one portable toilet has been removed, and washrooms aren't open.

Liz Borrett says that one portable toilet is often "full to the brim," and that it is time the issue of portable toilet maintenance across the whole city is dealt with, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since COVID it has become a major health hazard for the very reason there’s no potty-pots and the ones that are in place no sanitizers, they’re full to capacity, they’re rarely changed and it’s disgusting. It’s unhealthy. It’s unacceptable, and whoever the city has the contract with needs to review their quality of care. It is disgusting.

"The Rail Trail one is also poor. They’ve removed the one that was down by Gordon, it’s no longer there. The one where the park run starts from - there was a period of time that was just as bad as this one. It went three days with a suitcase in it, it was filthy dirty and it had not been removed and it had not been changed. No-one had attended to the maintenance of that portable, so it’s just, they’re not doing the job. Whoever is hired to do this job is not doing their job."



Borrett says this isn’t the first time she has voiced her concerns. She’s written letters, talked to council members, phoned the City, and says all of her words are simply falling on deaf ears.

"They’re all very polite and very sweet … but the truth be known, nothing has really changed. They’ve built these $800,000 washrooms that are closed down from October to April, and then the ones that are available, they don’t supply porta potties in the winter. People do not quit being active because the winter is here ... there are too many people using the Apple Bowl. It is unfair to the community, unfair to the taxpayer and unfair to the athletes that you want to see keep healthy."

City of Kelowna parks services manager Blair Stewart says they have seen an increase in servicing needs at many sites throughout the city and are actively monitoring usage to assess what changes need to be made.

"The apple bowl portable is serviced three times per week and cleaned touch points two times daily. The portable toilets throughout the city differ depending on history and need. We actively monitor usage and will change servicing throughout the year. Our contractor has struggled to keep the sanitizer on site due to theft as well.

"This year has been abnormal to say the least. We are noticing a increase in need for service on many sites. In some cases we can make changes and have adapted our practices and opened washrooms where possible. We are seeing a concentration in public use of trails, walkways and open spaces which has changed out needs."

Stewart says it is his understanding the Apple Bowl washrooms will be re-opened soon, after delays on parts.