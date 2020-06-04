Cyclist collides with dump truck on Harvey Avenue

Photo: Sarita Patel

UPDATE 2 p.m.

Const. James Ward of RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services says the female cyclist involved in the collision sustained serious lower body and hip/pelvis injuries.

The collision was limited to the tandem dump truck and cyclist.

Ward says its not yet clear if the dump truck hit the cyclist or the other way around, although “there is physical evidence on the side of the dump truck suggesting” the cyclist could have hit the side of the truck.

“But until we do our full measurement and workup, we won’t know exactly what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the RCMP.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

A cyclist has been struck by a dump truck at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.

The woman was conscious and appeared to be in significant pain while being treated by paramedic on the roadway. She has since been loaded into an ambulance and rushed to hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this point.

Southbound traffic is blocked on Richter Street. Motorists should expect delays while travelling through the intersection.

Emergency crews were first called to the incident at 1 p.m.