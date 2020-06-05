158761
Kelowna  

Minor football parents told to cease organized practice

Football practice a concern

The president of Kelowna Minor Football is chastising parents or coaches who have organized team practices contrary to restrictions again such activities in the province.

Sports fields across the province were shut down entirely in March due to COVID-19, and just recently reopened to casual use, which does not include coaching an organized group of athletes.

In an email to association members, Thomas Burns says both the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna have voiced concerns over the organized practices.

"KMFA does not condone these activities, as these fields are closed, and you are operating activities without insurance," Burns stated in the email.

"Any coach, board member, volunteer or participant of the board whom is found for not being compliant with city rules regarding fields being opened, and putting the welfare of athletes at risk from not being insured in organized activities will be relieved of any future duties with KMFA."

While he understands people's passion for wanting to participate and organize activities for youth, KMFA "have been told both the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna will be vigilant in policing their fields."

"I would hate for a situation like this to affect future field space, sponsorship, grants, or even future youth joining the program."

Current restrictions will remain in place until otherwise directed by the provincial health office and local health authorities.

City active living and culture director Jim Gabriel says it's positive the minor football organization is taking the lead in trying to police the situation.

