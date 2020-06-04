Okanagan Region Libraries open with curbside pickups

158636
Okanagan Regional Libraries have re-opened for curbside pickups as part of their Phase 2 opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It all starts by going online, finding your material and placing it on hold.

“They’ll be sent a notice when those materials go to the branch where they’d like to pick them up,” explains Richard Kicksee, branch head librarian at the Okanagan Regional Library, Mission Branch. 

When you get to the branch you give the staff your library card number and name and they will pack up the materials in a brown paper bag for you to take home. 

They’re also starting to take back books that residents borrowed before the pandemic and quarantining them before they’re reshelved. 

“We keep them for 72 hours or more just to make sure they’re not infected in any way.”

Kicksee says it was really important for them to reopen in some way, as many people missed them.

“Of all the things that have been closed this is our go-to resource. I am a homeschooling mom, so we’re here once a week, if it’s not for their programs it’s to pick up something or drop it off,” says Jill Buffie, resident using the curbside pick up. 

People are still able to get library cards, which are currently being issued as e-cards, which can be used to access all their electronic resources 

“There are fantastic resources at the library that we can get for free and I don’t have to spend any money on books,” says Buffie who picked up three full bags of material with her daughter. 

The library is following the guidelines put in place by the government and is asking people to show patience as they can't fully open due to safety concerns. 

“With the set-up of the library it just wouldn’t be safe to have people coming in and staying for any substantial amount of time,” says Kicksee.

