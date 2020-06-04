Key evidence brought to counsel Wednesday night in Danjou trial

Photo: Facebook Rama Guaravarapu

An unexpected development took place Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Tejwant Danjou, the man accused of beating his common-law partner Rama Guaravarapu to death in a hotel room in West Kelowna during the summer of 2018.

A piece of key evidence for Danjou's "jealous delusions" not previously disclosed was provided to defence counsel Donna Turko on Wednesday night, more than two months after the trial first started in January.

The "infamous video" was taken on May 7, 2018, two months before Guaravarapu's death, during a flight the couple had taken to Las Vegas.

Danjou told forensic psychiatrist Todd Tomita that he had filmed Guaravarapu who allegedly “deliberately hiked her dress up” while seated on the plane, and allowed the man sitting next to her to “flirt and fondle her” throughout the flight.

“He told me that he took a video of this as evidence that it happened ... I understand the video showed essentially nothing,” Tomita told the court on Tuesday morning.

However, despite previous mentions of the video in the trial, neither Crown nor defence had asked for or seen the video before Thursday morning, when court adjourned so it could be reviewed.

Turko opened Thursday morning by telling Justice Alison Beames she would need to check with Tomita that "it doesn't change his diagnosis to a more serious illness."

“I need to seek advice from my expert because if this is delusion, that’s fine, it’s all in keeping with the delusional disorder you’ve heard about. If this is hallucination - if he’s looking at a video, and he’s seeing, he keeps saying to people while looking at the video, there she is look at that [he’s] fondling her, that may take it into the realm of hallucination. Hallucination then makes the disassociation more in the realm of completely out of touch, or is it just merely delusion?"

She also questioned why the evidence was not included in the disclosure from the beginning of the trial.

"The other feeling that is very uncomforting is what else did the police not disclose? This is a video in the time period relevant. They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed? It’s on his phone, it may even be on Rama’s phone because apparently at some point she was showing people, why would the police not provide this earlier?

"I do have a concern as to whether maybe the police need to go back and look through the material to see if they haven't missed anything else … it could go against me or it could help me, but I think it is my duty to make sure all the material that should be disclosed is disclosed."

Crown prosecution Michael Lefebure assured the judge they are "committed to maintaining the fairness of the trial" and would accept an adjournment for as long as defence needed to review the new material.

The trial will reconvene on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. when defence and Crown are expected to make closing statements, assuming no additional evidence is brought forward overnight.

Danjou is not expected to take the stand, and it would be "very highly unpredicted" if that changed, confirmed Turko.