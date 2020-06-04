RCMP Superintendent moving on after another internal review

Photo: Sarita Patel

Just days after yet another black eye for Kelowna RCMP, Superintendent Brent Mundle is leaving his post as the detachment's commanding officer.

On Tuesday, Mundle was forced to answer difficult questions during a press conference carried live by Castanet about the actions of his officers during an arrest on Saturday in downtown Kelowna.

In particular, the actions of an officer the RCMP has yet to identify, who arrived at the scene of an arrest where two other officers were holding a man as they attempted to take him into custody. The third officer proceeded to strike the man who was struggling but could not defend himself, multiple times, before being taken to the ground by the RCMP.

Mundle said Tuesday an internal review of the arrest has been launched, while explaining the suspect was resisting arrest and "he clenched his fists."

On Thursday, Mundle announced he is leaving the Kelowna RCMP.

"My time at the Kelowna Detachment has meant a great deal to me. Working alongside dedicated officers and employees, I feel we accomplished a great deal for the city of Kelowna, implementing many programs and initiatives that will benefit the community and its citizens," he said in a statement.

"I am thankful to the City of Kelowna not only for the opportunity to lead the RCMP in the community but also to be welcomed as part of it."

Mundle became Superintendent three-and-a-half years ago and will moving to an unspecified position within the RCMP's Southeast District senior management team.

The Kelowna RCMP detachment was the subject of a fulsome review of conduct involving how they handled sex assault reporting, particularly a 2012 interview with an Indigenous teenager who claimed she had been raped.

"On behalf of City Council and the citizens of Kelowna I would like to thank Superintendent Mundle for his service," Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.

"During his three and a half years as Officer in Charge he established an increased RCMP presence downtown through the creation of permanent bike and foot patrols and was an advocate and supporter for the development of the Child Advocacy Center and Police and Crisis Team to help address underlying social issues."

There has been no update on the status of the officer involved in last weekend's arrest.