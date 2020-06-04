158636
Kelowna  

Mayor Colin Basran's statement on city's Black Lives Matter rally

Mayor on Black Lives Matter

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has shared a statement on the Black Lives Matter rally set to take place at Stuart Park on Friday.

Protests and rallies have been taking place across Canada in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked after the deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

The Black Lives Matter protest in Kelowna will take place at 12 p.m. at Stuart Park.

"This is a crucial time to listen and learn about discrimination and racism experienced by members of our community," says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

"It is abhorrent to me and my Council colleagues that people experience racism in Kelowna and we stand with everyone committed to identifying how we can make positive change for Black men and women, and by extension, people of colour and Indigenous Peoples."

"Council heard through the Imagine Kelowna engagement that our citizens want to live in an inclusive city, where we increase diversity and create an environment where all people feel safe and respected. That’s why our Council has made inclusiveness an essential priority for years to come. I thank everyone who joins the peaceful rally tomorrow for Black Lives Matter to help move us toward the society we want to be."

