Students have until the weekend to register for busing in the fall

Time is running out for students within School District 23 to guarantee themselves a seat on a bus for the 2020-2021 school year.

District secretary-treasure Ryan Stierman tells Castanet News students who don't register for busing by the Saturday, June 6 deadline, may be out of luck.

"People that apply after the deadline will have a lower priority and, with the demand we're seeing it pretty much will mean people who apply after the deadline will not get a seat," said Stierman.

This past school year, the district was forced to scramble to find seats for students after 2,000 registrations came in after the July 31 deadline.

Earlier this year, the district instituted a hard deadline of May 31 for registration, however only about 5,400 of 7,000 students who had signed up in 2019 had done so again for the upcoming year.

"We had sent out three communications directly to parents who had applied for transportation for this school year that had not yet applied for next school year.

"We sent out general communications about it, and yesterday even sent out a phone message to those parents.

"We have extended the deadline to June 6, and we really would like parents who do need busing to make sure they do apply."

Stierman adds parents will not be required to pay for transportation up front.

He says billing will take place in August.

"Parents will be able to either apply for a subsidy, a payment plan, or pay it up front once they have received confirmation."

