Father of 2 'disgusted' after daughter steps on needle in City Park

Andrew Jennex took his two young daughters to the Kelowna Hot Sands Beach Wednesday afternoon hoping to soak in the sun, but instead, he rushed his eight-year-old to the hospital after she was pricked by a needle.

“We weren’t even there for five minutes when my little one came back holding a needle saying that she stepped on it."

Jennex says the needle that pricked his daughter was near the volleyball courts, about 40 feet where he set up their blanket just after 4:15 p.m.

He says after the initial shock and worry, he squeezed out the blood from the area the needle punctured her foot. After placing the needle into a ziplock bag, he loaded both his eight year old and three year old into his vehicle and rushed to the emergency room at Kelowna General Hospital.

“It was really quick with KGH … they said the needle would have had to have been used within five minutes to transfer the AIDS, or hepatitis, or anything like that - so they aren’t too concerned about that," said Jennex.

He says despite the all-clear for the time being, they have to go back for blood work in three weeks, three months and six months from now.

“No eight year old should have to worry about stepping on a needle at a beach ... I'm disgusted right now, I don't even know what to say. My stomach is still on the ground."

Jennex says they don’t use City Park’s Hot Sands Beach often and after this experience, he never will again.

“I go to the beach normally at Gyro, we never really did City Park before - I just went there for a quick swim, we were literally only going to be an hour. I thought City Park would be nice for them, play at the playground and go for a swim.”

Jennex explains that his daughter was scared, but thankfully it didn’t hurt too much.

“She just said that she stepped on it and she got scared so I put her on the blanket and squeezed out the blood and chased after my three year old who decided to run back to where the needle was.”

He's frustrated with all levels of government for providing free needles that are at times carelessly discarded. He's also upset the City of Kelowna didn't do a better job combing and maintaining the beach, calling it "a disaster down there."

“I just wanted to put it out there so people are aware, maybe wear some water shoes if they’re going to go down there or avoid that beach.”

The City of Kelowna was not immediately available for comment Wednesday evening.