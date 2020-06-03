There are no active COVID-19 cases being tracked in IH region

Photo: BC CDC

The provincial government says there are no active coronavirus cases being tracked in the entire Interior Health region.

An update from the BC Centre for Disease Control Wednesday afternoon showed 193 recovered COVID-19 cases in the region. There have been a total of 195 cases and two deaths since the province started tracking the pandemic.

Regardless, the provincial government has no plans to expedite reopening plans in the BC Interior.

“The virus is everywhere in British Columbia, there is not one part of the province that is less susceptible to outbreak if we don't follow the directions that have been laid out by public health officials,” Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.

He said Phase 3 of B.C.’s reopening is tentatively planned for mid-June.

On Wednesday, the province announced 22 new cases B.C.-wide. There are just 214 active cases remaining across B.C. and 32 people in the hospital.

Health officials are urging the public to not get complacent and continue social distancing, particularly with anti-racist protests taking place in many cities.

"Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said

"Whether going to the grocery store, seeing friends on a patio or attending a peaceful demonstration, the same rules for safe physical distancing apply."

The Interior Health region spans from Princeton, B.C. to the Alberta border and the Cariboo south to the U.S. border.