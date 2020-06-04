Young family with home in Kelowna separated at Canadian border

Photo: Julia Stanley Julia Stanley and her two children on flight to Seattle.

A Kelowna woman who has been living in Denver with her American husband and two children for the past few years felt the time was right to leave the United States and return to her home.

"It's not even COVID-19, (it's the unrest) it's just weird receiving a mass text message saying we have to be in our homes for curfew by 8 p.m."

Julia Stanley tells Castanet, she and her husband Jared and their two children had been living in quarantine, homeschooling the oldest due to COVID-19 when George Floyd was killed.

Stanley says that's when they decided to head to Kelowna where they own a house and have relatives.

"I knew it was a bit of a gamble because the border was closed to non-essential travel but I figured it was worth the risk and we needed some sanity in our lives."

The Stanley's flew to Seattle and then drove to the border. But when they arrived, it became clear that Canadian Border Services were not going to allow Jared into Canada because he is an American citizen.

"I figured it would be all or none of us but they didn't even talk to me." After negotiating and waiting for over an hour, the couple decided it would be best if Julia took the children to Kelowna and Jared would have to return to Denver by himself.

Julia was forced to drive back across the U.S. border so her husband could fly back to Denver, and then drive to Kelowna on her own with two young children.

She says U.S. Border Services were very co-operative even saying they were sorry to hear that the family was split up. "My six-year-old asked why daddy couldn't come with us and I had to say, because he's an American? Is that what we've come to?"

Jared Stanley is one of the Stanley brothers who founded Colorado-based cannabidiol company, Charlotte’s Web.

"We really thought because we own property and pay taxes in Kelowna and Jared's company (Charlotte's Web shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange) went public two years ago in Canada that it would be OK."

Julia doesn't know what to do now and has reached out to Kelowna—Lake Country MP Tracy Gray and the media in hopes of reuniting her family. "I don't see any reason why we should have been separated, we had a plan to quarantine when we got to Kelowna, we either all have the virus or we don't."

Now the family don't know how long they'll have to be apart and Jared is devastated being back in Denver without his wife and children.

"It's really tough right now, we feel we've been through so much already with the pandemic and then the riots and unrest, and now we come to Canada, which I always felt was so welcoming, and this happens."

Stanley says this is the first time she's been ashamed to be a Canadian.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said she would like to see an exemption added to the border closure to allow families to be reunited. The federal government has said it is considering that.