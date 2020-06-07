Local filmmakers wins award for documentary on female skating group

Photo: Pinstripe Productions From left to right: Corinne Macasso, Jacqueline Parser, Isabella Ciocoiu, Maureen Barnes, Karen Smith, Wendy Ord, Donna Bergvinson, Henrietta Penney, Donna Good, and Lesley Ricci

A documentary made about a group of Kelowna women as they competed at the International Adult Figure Skating Championships in Germany has won a Canadian Screen Awards for the 'Best Documentary Program'.



To The Worlds received the news on June 1 in a virtual presentation, after the awards were postponed due to the pandemic.



Local filmmakers, Wendy Ord and Glen Samuel were over the moon with the announcement.



“This honour really goes to the women in the film who put up with us following them around with cameras for months on end," Ord said.



“Who inspired me and hundreds of thousands of people across this country to pursue their dreams”.

To The Worlds followed Team Okanagan, a group of women figure skaters aged 47 to 77 who defied their years, gravity, and sometimes doctors, as they competed in the International Adult Figure Skating Competition.



The Canadian Screen Awards is the highest honour for film and television in the country.

The film has also been nominated for five Leo Awards, celebrating excellence in British Columbia’s Motion Picture Industry. Nominations include Best Documentary Program, Director, Writer, Editor and Original Music Score.