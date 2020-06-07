157484
154041
Kelowna  

Local filmmakers wins award for documentary on female skating group

Skaters win at Screen Award

- | Story: 301820

A documentary made about a group of Kelowna women as they competed at the International Adult Figure Skating Championships in Germany has won a Canadian Screen Awards for the 'Best Documentary Program'.

To The Worlds received the news on June 1 in a virtual presentation, after the awards were postponed due to the pandemic. 

Local filmmakers, Wendy Ord and Glen Samuel were over the moon with the announcement. 

“This honour really goes to the women in the film who put up with us following them around with cameras for months on end," Ord said. 

“Who inspired me and hundreds of thousands of people across this country to pursue their dreams”. 

To The Worlds followed Team Okanagan, a group of women figure skaters aged 47 to 77 who defied their years, gravity, and sometimes doctors, as they competed in the International Adult Figure Skating Competition.

The Canadian Screen Awards is the highest honour for film and television in the country.

The film has also been nominated for five Leo Awards, celebrating excellence in British Columbia’s Motion Picture Industry. Nominations include Best Documentary Program, Director, Writer, Editor and Original Music Score.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

156713
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4133337
3360 Mimosa Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details
151857




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755