Kelowna  

Watchdog to investigate police response to fatal crash

IIO investigating fatal crash

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the Kelowna RCMP’s actions after a fatal crash near UBCO earlier this week. 

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says RCMP received a report about signs of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near University Way at 1:15 a.m. on June 1, but the attending officer did not find anything.

Later that morning at 5:50 a.m., a fatal crash was discovered near the 3100 block of Bulman Road near the multi-use pathway, just off Highway 97. 

The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and was declared deceased at the scene.

Ronald J. MacDonald, chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, says investigators will examine whether the original responding officers actions or inactions played any role in the crash victim’s death.

The investigation will examine the crash victim’s injuries to determine if his life could have been saved had the original responding officer found the crash and if that officer followed procedure when searching for the vehicle.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

