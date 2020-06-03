Mother deer and her two fawn seen walking near Bernard Ave

Photo: Konstantin Seroshtan

It appears Bambi is in downtown Kelowna, after residents spotted a mother deer and her two fawn walking Bernard Ave. on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., the doe and one of her fawns were seen crossing the intersection between Bernard Ave. and Richter St.

A witness says the doe almost attacked another passerby and her dog, and seemed very protective of her two fawns.

The witness said conservation officers were contacted and said they would address the situation on Thursday if the doe and her kids were still in town.

It is fawning season for deer in the Okanagan. If anyone comes across a fawn, they are advised to leave it alone to allow the mother to return to retrieve it.

"Fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for a fawn is to leave it alone. As soon as you remove that fawn from the bedding area, you are greatly decreasing its chance of survival," said Meg Bjordal, WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside coordinator this week.