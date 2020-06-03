Rollover crash on Clifton Road takes out light post

Photo: Clarence Johnson

A sedan has crashed and rolled on its roof on in Kelowna on Clifton Road near High Road.



The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon just before 4:45 p.m.



Reader Clarence Johnson says he just missed the crash actually take place. Emergency crews are on the scene.



"It's just one vehicle and it took out the street light and flipped over on its roof," Johnson said.

The street light has been sheared off and is down across the sidewalk.

No word on injuries at this time but everyone in the vehicle got out safely.

