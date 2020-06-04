157484
Kelowna  

Retired Kelowna vets find way to raise money for Wounded Warriors

Virtual ride for charity

A group of retired Kelowna veterans are getting creative as they try to continue raising money and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada.

William Justus tells Castanet last year he was with a group at Juno Beach to commemorate D-Day on June 6 and to raise money for charity.

Justus had every intention of returning to Normandy this year, but then came COVID-19, and the plan had to be scrapped.

Instead of giving up, Justus has helped organize a virtual bike race to support the charity.

"We're going to be at EK's Grill in Glenmore on Saturday riding for 12 hours along with 1,500 riders worldwide," says Justus.

The ride will start at 6 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. "We have arranged a Warriors Breakfast Meal, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, two toast and hashbrowns, $2 of that purchase will go to Wounded Warriors."

Justus says they will be getting cycling support from Leif Scott at Sun Valley Bicycle Repair, "I will bring along an additional trainer for a guest support rider if anyone wants to ride with us for a donation."

