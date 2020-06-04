158761
156110
Kelowna  

RDCO receives award for managing the 2017 flooding

RDCO wins award

- | Story: 301805

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has been recognized through the Environmental Collaboration Project in recognition of the collaborative effort made to manage the 2017 flooding.

The RDCO has received the Southern Interior Local Government Association Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability.

The Regional District had partnered with the Okanagan Basin Water Board in 2018 on a multi-stakeholder committee that represents 13 local governments, four First Nations and various local and provincial agencies throughout the Okanagan in order to coordinate the Okanagan Flood Collaboration Project.

“This was a fantastic project in the area of flood management," says RDCO chair Gail Given. "It was an amazing effort by RDCO Community Services staff along with their partners at the OBWB to bring all the agencies and stakeholders together from up and down the valley, as they were all impacted by flooding and will benefit from the work.  The project shows just how much we can all accomplish when we work together.”

Risk assessments were developed through the project along with flood mapping in an effort to make the Okanagan more resilient to precipitation extremes.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4171317
4697 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
158822


156965


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jasmine
Jasmine Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158543
158535