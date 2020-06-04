RDCO receives award for managing the 2017 flooding

Photo: Contributed The Regional District of Central Okanagan chair Gail Given.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has been recognized through the Environmental Collaboration Project in recognition of the collaborative effort made to manage the 2017 flooding.

The RDCO has received the Southern Interior Local Government Association Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability.

The Regional District had partnered with the Okanagan Basin Water Board in 2018 on a multi-stakeholder committee that represents 13 local governments, four First Nations and various local and provincial agencies throughout the Okanagan in order to coordinate the Okanagan Flood Collaboration Project.

“This was a fantastic project in the area of flood management," says RDCO chair Gail Given. "It was an amazing effort by RDCO Community Services staff along with their partners at the OBWB to bring all the agencies and stakeholders together from up and down the valley, as they were all impacted by flooding and will benefit from the work. The project shows just how much we can all accomplish when we work together.”

Risk assessments were developed through the project along with flood mapping in an effort to make the Okanagan more resilient to precipitation extremes.