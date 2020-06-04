UBCO researchers launch 'one water approach' for water utilities

Photo: UBC Okanagan UBC Okanagan's Rehan Sadiq discusses drinking water assessment tools and benchmarking strategies with students.

Researchers at UBCO are launching a community focused program to assess the capabilities of water utilities and municipalities throughout the Okanagan Valley.

UBC Okanagan's School of Engineering researchers along with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada will analyze drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services for various communities.

“Although all the systems are independent, they all face the similar challenges when it comes to rapid population growth, aging infrastructure and climate change,” says professor of civil engineering and lead researcher on the project Rehan Sadiq. “Our goal is to develop a data-sharing platform, assessment tools and benchmarking strategies through a ‘one water approach’ to enable continuous monitoring and improvements to the systems.”

The project consists of four phases and will explore the practices used in urban water management. The research team will also pinpoint performance indicators, performance assessment and benchmarking framework. A portal for sharing information analysis will also be established.

"The Okanagan Valley is a mix of urban and rural communities serviced by small to medium-sized water utilities, municipalities and regional districts," says Sadiq. "Signing on to the ‘one water approach’ will allow these systems to share their collective data and learn from each other practices and experiences."

Water quality and customer care supervisor for the City of Kelowna Ed Hoppe says, “There are so many similarities within our infrastructure and usage that being involved in a comparative study just makes sense."

Another stakeholder in the research program is the Okanagan Basin Water Board which has provided leadership on water issues for the last 50 years in the valley.

“To have access to the resources and researchers at UBC is invaluable for our communities, and will help us continue to address our water needs into the future,” says Anna Warwick Sears, executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

The researchers will develop and analyze tools to improve and maintain the water systems over the next four years. The goal is to create clear benchmarks that all of the water systems will strive to reach.

“What I’m proposing is we should all work together to identify where we are based on existing resources, determine how can we do better and learn from each other—that is performance benchmarking,” he says. “It has to be a continuous performance improvement process. It exists in the corporate sector, it exists in the manufacturing sector, it exists in all other industries. Why don’t we treat water the same way?”

The City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, City of Vernon, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, Town of Osoyoos, Regional District of North Okanagan and Okanagan Basin Water Board are all supporting the program. More community partners are expected to join the initiative.

“Water is often taken for granted, especially in the Okanagan,” says Sadiq. “But it’s so vital to our existence. Through this research, we look forward to empowering our communities to address their water needs. And ensure everyone has safe, and clean water to drink.”