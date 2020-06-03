158636
Kelowna  

Kelowna Art Gallery reopens to public with new exhibitions

Art gallery reopens doors

After weeks of remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kelowna Art Gallery reopened to the public on Tuesday, June 2 with four exhibition spaces for visitors to peruse.

The gallery was prepared to open two of its exhibitions - Geisha and Slipstream - on March 20, but closed just a few days short on March 17.

Executive director Nataley Nagy says her team has worked very hard to ensure a smooth opening. 

“I am delighted that our professional team worked together to reopen the Kelowna Art Gallery to the public as quickly and as safely as possible. During these trying times, we know that art and creativity are a welcome respite for all of our residents.

"We’re just really excited that we were able to let the public see these exhibitions, after all the tremendous amount of work we put into installing them." 

There’s a few challenges they will have to overcome in this new normal, says Nagy, such as reduced capacities in the spaces, the installation of mandatory plexiglass, and not allowing visitors to use the washroom.

But they’re looking forward to what good they can do for Kelowna, starting with offering free admission to everyone for the entire month of June, and extending gallery membership passes one month beyond that. 

"We're trying to encourage and make up for the fact that we haven't been able to open," says Nagy.

"We feel we’re extraordinarily important to the quality of life in this community and the faster and the better we can demonstrate that, the happier we will all be." 

The gallery is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. has been set aside for seniors and people with health concerns.

For more information on the gallery and current exhibitions, visit the website

