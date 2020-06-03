157484
Kelowna  

Professional golfers across BC tee it up this month for ALS

Gallagher's host golfathon

While the world continues to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, the need to raise funds to support people with other life-altering diseases continues.

One of those is ALS, or Lou Gherig's Disease.

Golf professionals from across the province, as they've done for the past 14 years, will again hit the course from sunrise to sunset this month for the annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

More than 30 golf courses across the province will be taking part, including Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club in Kelowna.

Enhanced safety measures to protect those taking part will be adhered to.

"Golf by nature has built in physical distancing.  Additional safety procedures have been implemented such as no physical contact between golfers, no contact surfaces and single carts. The PGA of BC remains committed to supporting people living with ALS," a news release stated.

Lee Alarie and Jason Jurimae swill take part in the golfathon at Gallagher's Canyon June 14.

"On behalf of the association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC's involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” says Donald Miyazaki, executive director of the PGA of BC.

“Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $1.9 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2020 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Click here to donate.

