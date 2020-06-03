No evidence of foul play in mother's drowning last spring

Photo: Facebook Caitlin Midori Bradley

No criminality was involved in the drowning death of a 29-year-old mother in Kelowna last spring.

The BC Coroners investigation into the death of Caitlin Midori Bradley concluded in late April of this year, which determined she died by drowning. Police found no evidence of foul play in her death.

A young boy discovered Bradley's body floating about five metres from shore at Gyro Beach, in the early afternoon of April 21, 2019. Bradley's vehicle was located in the park's parking lot and her purse was found by a nearby bench.

Bradley was remembered as “an amazing mother” to her young son, “a great friend and a beautiful soul.”

A GoFundMe page raised more than $2,500 to help her family with the costs of raising her child.