158636
Kelowna  

No evidence of foul play in mother's drowning last spring

No foul play in drowning

- | Story: 301752

No criminality was involved in the drowning death of a 29-year-old mother in Kelowna last spring.

The BC Coroners investigation into the death of Caitlin Midori Bradley concluded in late April of this year, which determined she died by drowning. Police found no evidence of foul play in her death.

A young boy discovered Bradley's body floating about five metres from shore at Gyro Beach, in the early afternoon of April 21, 2019. Bradley's vehicle was located in the park's parking lot and her purse was found by a nearby bench.

The BC Coroner's investigation determined the cause of her death to be drowning.

Bradley was remembered as “an amazing mother” to her young son, “a great friend and a beautiful soul.”

A GoFundMe page raised more than $2,500 to help her family with the costs of raising her child.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4171408
3839 Sonoma Pines Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
158952


157743


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156965


Renovations: Before and After

Galleries
Check out these awesome space transformations!
Renovations: Before and After (2)
Galleries
That’s too loud
Must Watch
Little girl tells dad to shush when he says...
Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest
Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714
158535