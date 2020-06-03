158636
Kelowna  

BC Coroner finds no criminality involved in mother's drowning

No foul play in drowning

- | Story: 301752

No criminality was involved in the drowning death of a 29-year-old mother in Kelowna last spring.

The BC Coroners investigation into the death of Caitlin Midori Bradley concluded in late April of this year, and found no evidence of foul play.

A young boy discovered Bradley's body floating about five metres from shore at Gyro Beach, in the early afternoon of April 21, 2019. Bradley's vehicle was located in the park's parking lot and her purse was found by a nearby bench.

The BC Coroner's investigation determined the cause of her death to be drowning.

Bradley was remembered as “an amazing mother” to her young son, “a great friend and a beautiful soul.”

A GoFundMe page raised more than $2,500 to help her family with the costs of raising her child.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154089
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4179999
111-660 Lequime Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$465,000
more details
151857




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Weird Cars

Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158656
158535