157484
Kelowna  

UBC announces new downtown Kelowna campus

New UBC campus downtown

- | Story: 301750

The University of British Columbia and City of Kelowna have announced a new campus downtown. 

The mixed-use development will include academic space, office space and university rental housing at the former Daily Courier location at 550 Doyle Avenue, with rezoning and architectural planning to begin in the coming months.

UBC Okanagan Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Deborah Buszard says a downtown presence is the logical next step in the evolution of the campus.

“Since our creation in 2005, we have grown from 3,000 students to over 11,000 today and we expect our community to continue its development, reaching a population of over 20,000 by 2040,” says Buszard. “With this kind of expanded presence over the coming years, it only makes sense that we would create community-facing academic space in the heart of Kelowna, in close proximity to many of our community partners working in health, tech, business, and arts and culture.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran called the project “a golden opportunity” that will “undoubtedly create a wealth of economic and societal benefits and contribute enormously to the cultural fabric of our downtown.”

The yet-to-be-finalized plans for the new building are expected to include 80,000-100,000 square feet of academic space to support community-facing programs and services. Early concepts also include potential for office and residential space.

The downtown campus is a part of an agreement between the City of Kelowna where the municipality will purchase a 67-hectare portion of the agricultural lands owned by the university to the west of the Okanagan campus for $7.4 million, funds that will come from city reserves.

“The acquisition of these lands allows for an enhanced buffer zone around the landfill and contributes to the long-term sustainability of this important regional asset, while at the same time creating an opportunity for UBC to establish itself in the downtown core, a goal we’ve been working towards since UBCO’s inception,” says Basran.

The next steps will see UBC and the city work with residents to determine exactly what the new space should look like and what needs it should serve.

“We have an incredible opportunity to help shape Kelowna’s downtown and integrate UBC research expertise with the community and our many partners,” says Buszard. “I’m excited to see this long-standing aspiration come to fruition and many people will be working hard over the coming months to plan how to best make use of the new space.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157941
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4176258
154 -1850 Shannon Lake Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$279,000
more details
158404


158786


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157215


Weird Cars

Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154040
150928