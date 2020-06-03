UBC announces new downtown Kelowna campus

The University of British Columbia and City of Kelowna have announced a new campus downtown.

The mixed-use development will include academic space, office space and university rental housing at the former Daily Courier location at 550 Doyle Avenue, with rezoning and architectural planning to begin in the coming months.

UBC Okanagan Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Deborah Buszard says a downtown presence is the logical next step in the evolution of the campus.

“Since our creation in 2005, we have grown from 3,000 students to over 11,000 today and we expect our community to continue its development, reaching a population of over 20,000 by 2040,” says Buszard. “With this kind of expanded presence over the coming years, it only makes sense that we would create community-facing academic space in the heart of Kelowna, in close proximity to many of our community partners working in health, tech, business, and arts and culture.”

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran called the project “a golden opportunity” that will “undoubtedly create a wealth of economic and societal benefits and contribute enormously to the cultural fabric of our downtown.”

The yet-to-be-finalized plans for the new building are expected to include 80,000-100,000 square feet of academic space to support community-facing programs and services. Early concepts also include potential for office and residential space.

The downtown campus is a part of an agreement between the City of Kelowna where the municipality will purchase a 67-hectare portion of the agricultural lands owned by the university to the west of the Okanagan campus for $7.4 million, funds that will come from city reserves.

“The acquisition of these lands allows for an enhanced buffer zone around the landfill and contributes to the long-term sustainability of this important regional asset, while at the same time creating an opportunity for UBC to establish itself in the downtown core, a goal we’ve been working towards since UBCO’s inception,” says Basran.

The next steps will see UBC and the city work with residents to determine exactly what the new space should look like and what needs it should serve.

“We have an incredible opportunity to help shape Kelowna’s downtown and integrate UBC research expertise with the community and our many partners,” says Buszard. “I’m excited to see this long-standing aspiration come to fruition and many people will be working hard over the coming months to plan how to best make use of the new space.”